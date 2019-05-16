Four arrested for theft of almost $5,000 in cigarettes from Altus store

An Altus police investigation into a series of brazen cigarette thefts led to the arrest of four people Tuesday.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said that, over the course of several weeks, at least 65 cartons of cigarettes totaling almost $5,000 in value were stolen from Love’s Country Store, 619 N. Main.

“The investigation began Monday morning after Loves Store officials contacted Altus police,” Murphy said.

Investigators viewed hours of video surveillance from the store and later identified a 51-year-old man as a suspect. He is seen entering a storage area, inside the store, where cigarettes are kept and later exiting. On multiple occasions, investigators believe the man concealed 10-12 cartons of cigarettes inside his coat to skirt the smokes from the store.