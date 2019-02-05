Foster families to get financial relief

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s more than 4,100 foster families will soon get some financial relief following the signing of Senate Bill 893 Tuesday. Sen. Paul Scott, R-Duncan, and Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, authored the bill, which will provide a $5,000 income tax exemption for anyone contracting with a child-placing agency for taxable years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2019.

“There are nearly 8,000 children in state custody who have been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect. No child should ever have to go through this but fortunately Oklahoma has families who selflessly open their hearts and homes to help these kids and their biological families,” Scott said. “DHS is always in need of more foster homes to meet the needs of the children in their care. This exemption will provide foster families with some financial relief as well as hopefully help recruit many more great families.”