Former Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy pleads guilty to cockfighting operation

A 67-year-old Anadarko man – a former Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy — has pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a cockfighting operation on Indian land.

Douglas Wayne Butler pleaded guilty to a federal felony charge of aiding and abetting cockfighting.

According to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester, at sentencing, Butler faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release. Sentencing will take place in approximately 90 days.

Butler was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 15, for aiding and abetting the sponsoring of animals in a cockfighting operation that was located on his property on Indian land in Caddo County, Troester said. According to the indictment, Butler ran an interstate animal fighting venture featuring the fighting of gamecocks as sport, wagering, and entertainment. He also received second count of aiding and abetting the possession and receiving of gamecocks for the purpose of cockfighting in interstate commerce.

Butler engaged in this conduct from Jan. 1, 2015, to March 3, 2016, according to the indictment.