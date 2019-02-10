First case of lung injury from vaping reported in Oklahoma

The widespread popularity of vaping has grown in the United States in the past few years, but as vaping is gaining popularity, more and more cases of lung injuries are being reported.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health, OSDH, has confirmed the first case in the state associated with a national occurrence of serious lung injuries related to e-cigarette and vaping product use. The patient is an 18-year-old Tulsa resident, according to a press release from the Oklahoma State Health Department.

Preliminary data from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows a 70 percent increase from 2017 to 2019 in the current electronic vapor products (EVPs) use by Oklahoma high school students, according to the press release.

In particular, the 2019 preliminary data shows that more than a quarter of high school students in Oklahoma use EVPs. Among Oklahoma adults, data from the 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System shows that 1 in 12 adults in Oklahoma were e-cigarette users. Oklahoma has the highest prevalence of current e-cigarette use among adults in the nation for two years in a row, (2016-2017), according to the press release.