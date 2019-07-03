Fires make for threatening Wednesday, danger remains for area

Comanche County firefighters were quick to battle and quash a pair of fast-developing fires Wednesday.

Volunteer crews from Elgin, Fletcher and Cox’s Store responded around 1 p.m. to a speedy fire blamed on an errant spark that spread rapidly from southwestern winds gusting close to 30 mph across winter-blonde pasture around a home at 12075 NE Trail Road, just south and east of Elgin. Comanche County Emergency Management was on the scene and called in the assistance of Comanche County District No. 1.

Elgin Fire Chief Mike Baker said the fire sparked behind a nearby dog groomer’s shop south of the property’s main home.

“Somebody was welding and a spark got away from him,” Baker said.

Although structures were threatened, quick response by firefighters were able to snuff its spread. However, its halt was not before it ignited around 20 large bales of hay that rested against a fence line and a power pole. Charred to its core, the pole presented a problem for responders.