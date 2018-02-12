Fiery wreck hospitalizes 4-year-old Duncan boy

A 4-year-old Duncan boy was hospitalized and four others treated for fiery crash Saturday southeast of Marlow.

An unidentified vehicle driven by Christopher F. Sylve, 29, of Ninnekah, was traveling southbound on Goodrich Road shortly before 6 p.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Medcalf Road and struck another vehicle driven by Larry M. Bryant, 52, Duncan, Trooper Jacob Mackey reported. The impact caused both vehicles to burst into flame, becoming fully engulfed.