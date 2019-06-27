Fiery wreck claims life of Temple woman

A fiery Tuesday afternoon wreck in Randlett killed a 25-year-old Temple woman.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Ceanna R. Vargas died from her injuries at the scene of the wreck on U.S. 70 and Main Street in Randlett.

Vargas was driving a Chevrolet Spark westbound on U.S. 70 shortly after 4 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, she went off the roadway to the right and crashed into a concrete culvert, according to Trooper Bryce Lewallen’s investigation report. The vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed when first responders arrived.

Both the east and westbound lanes of traffic were closed for 2 hours and 40 minutes, Lewallen reported.