You are here

Home » News » Area » Fatal wreck in Jackson County that ejected girl, 17, is under investigation

Fatal wreck in Jackson County that ejected girl, 17, is under investigation

Wed, 09/04/2019 - 4:45am Scott Rains

An unidentified 17-year-old Altus girl was killed after being ejected during a Sunday morning wreck in Jackson County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the wreck remains under investigation.

The teen was riding in a Nissan Rogue driven by Sandra Garcia, 44, of Alltus, that was struck from behind on Oklahoma 6 shortly before 1:30 a.m. by a northbound Chevrolet Cruze driven by Marissa Bowen, 22, of Quanah, Texas. Trooper Chris Sherman reported the Rogue went off the roadway and came to rest on its top, 4 miles west of Altus.

Garcia, who was wearing a seatbelt, was treated and released from Jackson County Memorial Hospital with head, trunk and upper extremity injuries, according to the report. The teen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and died at the scene. Abigail Garcia, 21, of Altus, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, She was flown to OU Trauma Center where she was admitted in critical condition to ICU with a head injury. Another passenger, Marcelino Chic-Ortiz, 34, of Altus, was also not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was treated and released from Jackson Memorial with an upper extremity injury.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620