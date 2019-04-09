Fatal wreck in Jackson County that ejected girl, 17, is under investigation

An unidentified 17-year-old Altus girl was killed after being ejected during a Sunday morning wreck in Jackson County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the wreck remains under investigation.

The teen was riding in a Nissan Rogue driven by Sandra Garcia, 44, of Alltus, that was struck from behind on Oklahoma 6 shortly before 1:30 a.m. by a northbound Chevrolet Cruze driven by Marissa Bowen, 22, of Quanah, Texas. Trooper Chris Sherman reported the Rogue went off the roadway and came to rest on its top, 4 miles west of Altus.

Garcia, who was wearing a seatbelt, was treated and released from Jackson County Memorial Hospital with head, trunk and upper extremity injuries, according to the report. The teen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and died at the scene. Abigail Garcia, 21, of Altus, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, She was flown to OU Trauma Center where she was admitted in critical condition to ICU with a head injury. Another passenger, Marcelino Chic-Ortiz, 34, of Altus, was also not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was treated and released from Jackson Memorial with an upper extremity injury.