Fantastic fried oysters available Saturday in Frederick

FREDERICK — The town may be stuck in the southwestern corner of a landlocked state, but Frederick will be one of the few places in the area to get fresh fried oysters this weekend.

The Tillman County community will host its annual Fantastic Oyster Fry from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday. The strange, but ever enticing event, has been a mainstay of the community for 30 years — ever since it grew too large for nearby Manitou. Before that, the small community hosted an oyster fry each year since 1959.

“The superintendent of the school there went down to Port Levaca, Texas, on vacation and brought some oysters back with him to cook for the school board,” said Felisha Crawford, Frederick Chamber of Commerce director. “It became a fundraiser every year until the school moved in Manitou and we took over in 1989. We admit, it’s really random.”

Random or not, the oyster fry brings in hundreds of people from across Southwest Oklahoma. For $20 in advance or $25 at the door, patrons get a huge plate of either fried or raw oysters — or both — along with cole slaw, bread and a drink. It’s a great meal that’s hard to find anywhere else in the area — and certainly not as fresh. These oysters come straight from the Gulf of Mexico mere 48 hours before they’re cooked.