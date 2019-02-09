Fairgrounds ask for tax continuation from Stephens County voters

Stephens County voters will cast ballots next month to decide whether their fairgrounds will continue to receive sales tax dollars to pay for ongoing maintenance and operations.

The Sept. 10 special election will determine if the Stephens County Fairgrounds and Expo Center will continue to receive the 0.25 percent sales tax already in effect. Should the tax continuation be voted down, the tax will end Dec. 31, 2020. If passed, then it would reinstate on Jan. 1, 2021.