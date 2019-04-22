Excalibur: A revolutionary extended-range projectile

With more than 1,400 rounds fired in combat to date, the Excalibur® artillery projectile is the revolutionary, extended-range, precision munition for U.S. and international artillery forces.

The Excalibur projectile is a true precision weapon, impacting at a radial miss distance of less than two meters from the target, according to a press release from Raytheon. Unlike “near precision” guidance systems, the Excalibur weapon provides accurate first-round effects at all ranges in all weather conditions. This weapon system also extends the reach of .39-caliber artillery to 40 km and .52-caliber artillery to more than 50 km.