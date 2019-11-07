Escaped fugitive arrested Monday night in Altus

Altus police have caught up with a recent spotlight fugitive from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC).

Christine R. Palmer, 37, was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a hold for transfer back into ODOC custody where she is expected to be charged with escaping from custody.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said Palmer was arrested late Monday afternoon after she was found hiding inside a residence in the 400 block North Spungeon.

Palmer had been serving time at the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center when she walked away following the Aug. 17, 2018, church service, according to Matt Elliott, ODOC spokesperson. She was serving a six-year-sentence after being convicted in Jackson County. She has served multiple stints with ODOC since 2007 for convictions for drug possession, pawning stolen goods, forgery and escape.