Elgin students channel Lincoln’s presence with Gettysburg Address contest

ELGIN — A bit less than four score and seven years ago, a group of Elgin teachers brought forth in their school, the return of a competition, conceived in education, and dedicated to the proposition that all students understand public speaking.

Elgin Middle School teacher Melissa Evon created the Gettysburg Address competition two years ago to help students overcome the phobia of public speaking. It’s an important skill, she said, for them to learn. And what better way to learn than by reciting one of the most famous speeches in American history.

“So Gettysburg gives them the opportunity for that,” she said. “Being able to speak in front of a group is so important for them, as they get older and might need that skill.”

Seventeen students took the stage of the Elgin Fine Arts building this week to recite President Abraham Lincoln’s famous post-battle speech. One by one, each student took the stage to recite the speech — nearly all reciting it word-for-word. But it was Peyton Deel, a sixth grade student, who most channeled the fire and passion of the speech to win the competition.

“It’s exciting to win,” he said. “I just wanted to get up there and try my best.”

Decked in a blue tie featuring the likeness of Lincoln, Deel paced back and forth on stage — throwing his arms and body behind each word. His eyes stayed connected with the members of the audience, not faltering once or turning away. As soon as his name was called to come from the back and perform, he knew what he had to do.