Elgin man dies after wreck

A 36-year-old Elgin man died from his injuries following a Sept. 10 wreck in northern Comanche County.

Bradley A. Upshaw died at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City from his injuries sustained in the wreck, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He had been flown to the hospital and admitted in serious condition with leg and internal trunk injuries.

Upshaw had been the passenger in a Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Teresa M. Nelson who died at the scene of the wreck from her injuries.

According to Trooper Jacob Dickinson’s report, the Cobalt was traveling northbound on U.S. 62 shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10, when a southbound Chevrolet Malibu driven in the northbound lanes by Nina S. Holden crashed head-on into the oncoming car, 4 miles west of Elgin. The Cobalt rolled a half time before coming to rest on its top.