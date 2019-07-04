Elgin library promotes better health with wellness fair

In a 2018 study, the United Health Foundation ranked the 50 U.S. states based on health rating.

Oklahoma ranked 47th.

Elgin Community Library Director Leslie Durham wants to help change that.

That was the genesis behind the first Elgin Health and Wellness Fair at the library Saturday. Professionals from four different health-related organizations were on hand to lend health tips and offer opportunities for healthier habits. A local chiropractor provided chiropractic checks, Geiger Eye Care provided eye checks and Elgin Community Health Center checked guests’ vital signs. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Blood Institute did a blood drive. Other organizations expressed interest but were unable to attend, which Durham takes as a compliment, and as a good omen for the event going forward.

“Hopefully we can have them here next time, because we’ll probably do this again,” Durham said.