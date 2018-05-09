Elgin Library gets ready to move

ELGIN The Elgin Community Library is on the move.

After months of planning and preparation, the new location, located on Thoma Drive behind Dollar General, is almost ready to open to the public. Leslie Durham, librarian, said she's a little melancholic and sad to see the current library close, but she's excited for the move.

"It's exciting and nostalgic all at the same time," she said. "We've been here seven years at this location. That's a while."