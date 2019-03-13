Elgin library book sale begins Friday

ELGIN — Thousand of books will be available for sale this weekend in Elgin.

The Friends of the Elgin Community Library will host its semi-annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Connection Church, 102 NE Windy. Books of all genres for all ages will be available for purchase for as little as 25 cents. Jeanne Cook, member of the group, said everyone should find something they like — especially for genre fans..

“What we have every year depends on what’s donated to us,” Cook said. “It varies. We do know we’re going to have 300 science-fiction books donated from one source on top of what other science-fiction we have coming in.”

In addition, the sale will feature everything from board books for young children all the way up to collegiate level books donated to the group. Cook said patrons can expect a lot of fiction, but a lot of non-fiction stuff as well, including political books, history and biographies. Staple genres like Christian fiction, romance and westerns will also be prevalent.

“There’s a lot of different stuff available this year,” she said. “We always have a real wide variety of books to choose from.”