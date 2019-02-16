Elgin High students create empty bowls to be filled for charities

ELGIN — The hard work of dozens of Elgin High School students will be filled with beans and soup for a worthy cause later this month.

Ruth Crittendon’s art students have been hard at work on the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, creating hand-crafted bowls that will be for sale to raise money for several local charities. In its ninth year, the fundraiser has become a staple of the high school’s art class and is a great way to raise money for the Elgin Community Food Pantry, Lawton Food Bank and Feed the Children, as well as to teach students extra values.

“It’s been a success for us all these years,” Crittendon said. “It’s important to teach teenagers to give something of theirs while expecting nothing in return.”

Dozens of bowls of different shapes, sizes and colors will be for sale at the soup dinner from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Elgin High School cafeteria. Each bowl will cost $10, which will include a meal of beans and cornbread or soups provided by local restaurants Tiny Mae’s, Trivet’s Family Restaurant, Boompa’s Burgers, China Garden and Ann’s Country Kitchen. Additional desserts will be provided for additional cost with all funds donated to the three charities.

Each student has put many hours into creating their bowls — from the simplest bowl designs to intricate and detailed bowls shaped like chickens, cactus and other outlandish ideas. The students spend a full week making the bowls. It starts with molding the clay over plastic bowls that Crittendon has purchased in the past. Once the students have crafted a bowl that can stand on its own without the frame, it must be smoothed out and prepared before it’s put into the kiln, where it’s fired for 13 hours. It then has to cool for another 13 hours before students can finish the design and start glazing it with different colors. Once that is complete, the bowls are then fired in the kiln again to give them the glossy look that is so familiar.