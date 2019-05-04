Elgin health fair, walk challenge aims to get people out, active

ELGIN — The Elgin Community Library’s newest event will help with a different type of literacy this weekend.

The library will host the inaugural Health Literacy Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It’s free and open to the public of all ages. Leslie Durham said individuals can come and get their blood pressure and vision checked, learn about various health factors and meet with local medical professionals.

“We’ll have free vision screenings and a free scoliosis check for children,” she said. “The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be here for a blood drive. We’ll have people to talk about general health information about diabetes, cholesterol and home health.”

Stations will be set up where visitors can wash their hands and then look at them under a blacklight to see how thorough of a job they are doing. Another station will have dusting powder that can be poured on a door handle or a person’s hand to show how easily germs can spread. Additional activities will get children active and involved in maintaining good health.

“We’re going to have a small obstacle course set up for our children,” Durham said. “We’ll have a lot of things to do that should be really fun for everyone.”

The health fair will kick off the first ever Elgin Mayor’s Community Challenge, which will run through the end of the month. Durham and Mayor Larry Thoma want to challenge community members to walk 5 million steps through April 30.