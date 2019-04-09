Elgin FFA officers plan for new school year

The Elgin Future Farmers of America Officer Team recently spent three days in Fair Oaks, Okla., developing skills to become better leaders and plan the 2019-20 year.

At 7 a.m. Monday, the officers headed off to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry. While at the department, they toured the lab and learned about the jobs that are housed in the facility. They also met with Meriruth Cohenour, market development director, to learn about “Made in Oklahoma” products and see what all Oklahoma agriculture has to offer.

“I would have never guessed that Oklahoma agriculture has so much more to offer than just cattle and wheat,” said Chapter Sentinel Gavin Hollars. Hollars said his time at the department will better help him advocate for Oklahoma agriculture and agriculture everywhere.

After lunch, the group took a behind-the-scenes tour of CareerTech, led by Oklahoma FFA Executive Secretary Trevor Lucas. Officers saw where every sheet of paper and signage that Oklahoma FFA mails, uses at camp or hangs at convention is printed. They also toured the state-of-the-art studio where the State Stars do their interviews, led by Oklahoma Department of CareerTech State Director Dr. Marcie Mack.