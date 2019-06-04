Elgin bus hits truck, no injuries

An Elgin school bus and pickup collided Friday morning northeast of Lawton, however, no injuries were reported.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported an Elgin Public Schools bus driven by Mary Michelle Gridley, 50, of Lawton, was southbound on Tackle Box Road shortly after 7 a.m. when it attempted to turn onto Mountain Ridge Road. Conditions were identified as foggy. Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported the bus made an improper turn and struck a Toyota Tacoma driven by Scott William Ringwald, 48, of Lawton.

None of the 12 juvenile students were injured. Neither driver was injured.