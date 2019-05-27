You are here

Duncan shootings, one fatal, under scrutiny by police

Duncan shootings, one fatal, under scrutiny by police

Mon, 05/27/2019 - 11:58pm Scott Rains

Gunplay in Duncan took the life of one man Sunday and, in a separate incident Monday night, a woman was treated for a gunshot wound to the face.

Duncan police and first responders were called to a home in the 1800 block West Osage shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday on the report of a shooting victim.

Police Chief Dan Ford said investigators have determined that a man came to the home, “he either drove or was driven,” and approached. He was greeted by a gunshot fired through the front door from an undisclosed weapon. The bullet struck the man in the chest. He was found lying in the driveway, dead.

