Duncan man wanted for raping learning disabled teen

Mon, 05/06/2019 - 11:21pm Scott Rains

A 42-year-old Duncan man is wanted for allegedly raping a 16-year-old learning disabled girl.

The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Rickey Ray O’Neal for a felony count of first-degree rape (by force or fear), court records indicate. He faces between 5 years to life without parole in prison, if convicted.

The charge follows the April 18 complaint made by the girl’s mother to the Duncan Police.

