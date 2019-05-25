Duncan man sentenced to 2 life sentences for drug dealing files appeal after plea withdrawal denied

A 37-year-old Duncan man who pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to two life prison sentences for drug trafficking entered his appeal Thursday in court.

Howard Clay Timken Jr. pleaded guilty Jan. 22 in Stephens County District Court to felony counts of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs (2), trafficking in illegal drugs, conspiracy to distribute and acquire proceeds from drug activity, all charges after former conviction of two or more felonies, court records indicate. He received concurrent life sentences for the first two counts and a concurrent 25-year sentence for the third count and the fourth count was dropped. Michael D. Haggerty II, of Durant, entered Thursday’s appeal for Timken.

Timken has prior Stephens County convictions from August 2012 for possession of controlled dangerous substance (CDS) with intent to distribute, endeavoring to manufacture CDS and possession of CDS; and he has a July 2005 conviction in Dade County Florida for possession of controlled dangerous substance, according to Department of Corrections records. He is currently housed at Lexington Assessment and Reception Center.

According to the affidavit filed in court, Timken was under investigation for drug trafficking on March 22, 2018, by the District Six Task Force and Stephens County Sheriff’s Department when he was pulled over driving. District Six Investigator Rick Lang stated officers were aware he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Timken led officers on a short foot chase following the traffic stop before he was taken into custody. Over 20 grams of meth were discovered in his vehicle.

Lang had been involved in a prior vehicle pursuit with Timken in May 2017 where he’d thrown out an amount of meth exceeding 20 grams, a handgun and heroin, the affidavit states. Timken was arrested but was able to post bond and was out on bond at the time of the March 2018 arrest.