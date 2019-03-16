Duncan man in jail, accused of shooting his brother’s car

A 25-year-old Duncan man is in jail on $150,000 bond after he was accused of and, investigators said, confessed to shooting up his brother’s car Wednesday night.

Jacob Austin Berry made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of use of vehicle to facilitate intentional discharge of weapon, court records indicate.

Berry is accused of shooting his brother’s Ford Mustang around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday while it was parked in the 600 block of North 1st Street. Duncan Police responded and reported the windows had been shot out and a copper jacket bullet retrieved from between the front window and the vehicle’s dash.

According to the affidavit, while at the scene, officers heard gunshots from the east of the location and saw a small car driving slowly before taking off quickly eastbound. Dispatch reported that Berry had gone to his home and told a family member the police were looking for him “because he just shot up his brother’s house.”