Duncan man in critical condition from sleepy driving wreck, according to investigators

A 28-year-old Duncan man was admitted in critical condition to an Oklahoma City hospital following a wreck investigators blame on his falling asleep while driving.

Jerad Snyder was first taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and later transferred to St. Anthony’s Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition with head, arm and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Snyder was driving a Nissan Frontier northbound on U.S. 81 shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday, when he fell asleep and went off the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, Trooper Jason Riddle reported. The vehicle rolled once and came to rest.