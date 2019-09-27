Duncan man accused of molesting young girl

A 32-year-old Duncan man is in jail on $500,000 bond after he was accused of sexually abusing a girl between ages 9 and 10.

Jesse Wayne Powers made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of sexual abuse of a child under 12, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 25 years to life in prison and, due to statutes, would require 85 percent of the sentence served before eligibility for parole.

Investigators received a DHS referral on Sept. 17 regarding a 10-year-old girl who said she’d been made to perform oral sex on Powers. According to the affidavit, she said she “would do stuff for him or we would get 15 spankins and the reason I did it to get rid of 500 spankins.” She said activity happened multiple times since she was 9, from Nov. 22, 2017 through Sept. 7.

The girl said that during the sexual activity, Powers would use derogatory language. The affidavit states that Powers also performed oral sex on her. She told Powers’ ex-girlfriend.

Powers’ ex-girlfriend told investigators she believed the girl’s story because it was consistent with how he behaved when they had sex. She also said he had extreme pornography on his phone that matched the activities, according to the affidavit.