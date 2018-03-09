Duncan Little Theatre developing new generation
Mon, 09/03/2018 - 12:30am Jeff Kaley
DUNCAN If they can't come to the theater, let the theater come to them.
Developing a new generation of theater lovers is one of the missions of Duncan Little Theatre, whose members believe the younger the better when it comes to the process of learning to appreciate the performing arts.
With that in mind, DLT began the Children's Theatre Experience program four years ago that gives youngsters in Stephens County an opportunity to experience the theater up close and personal.