Duncan gets ready for Holiday Stroll

DUNCAN — Alright shoppers, get your plastic money, your greenbacks or your checkbook — it’s time to hit the streets.

As a way of kick-starting the Christmas buying season, Main Street Duncan Inc. is hosting the 2018 Holiday Stroll.

Members of Main Street Duncan aren’t anticipating the type of crowds that show up for the post-Thanksgiving sales associated with “Black Friday.” After all, this is a “stroll,” not a stampede.

However, from 5-8 p.m. today, shoppers on Main Street and adjoining downtown streets can casually peruse store-to-store, looking for Christmas gifts and creating revenue that stays in Duncan.