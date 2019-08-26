Duncan educator finalist for OK Teacher of the Year

Just listening to Lesa Hefner share stories about her students is enough to get you a little choked up.

Her excited thoughts can’t quite keep up with her words, as the Duncan High School internship instructor/coordinator rattles off student after student who’s gone on from her program to succeed: one in a welding career, another as a paramedic. This one earned a high-paying job the day after graduation, that one has been traveling the world. Another was runner up in the Miss Oklahoma pageant; yet another is studying law. The pride oozes from her engaging expressions and endless flow of stories, each student more inspiring than the last.