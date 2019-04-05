Distracted driving blamed for wreck

Investigators blame a driver’s distraction as the cause of a Thursday night wreck east of Cache.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that four people were hospitalized.

A Chevrolet car driven by Carlos P. Quentero was driving eastbound on Cache Road shortly after 10:45 p.m. when the car went into the westbound lane and toward a Buick car driven by Patricia M. Canady, according to Trooper John Toombs. The Buick attempted to avoid the wreck by going into the eastbound lane at the same time the Chevrolet went back into the lane and they crashed head-on about 2 miles east of Cache. Both drivers were pinned for about 20 minutes before being freed by Cache firefighters, according to the report. All passengers were wearing seat belts.

Quentero, 18, of Cache, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with leg and internal trunk injuries. His passenger, a 17-year-old Cache boy, was treated and released from Memorial for internal trunk injuries.