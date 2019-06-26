Distracted driving blamed for Monday ejection wreck

Investigators blame distracted driving on a Monday afternoon wreck east of Elgin that sent a Texas man to an Oklahoma City hospital in serious condition after being ejected from his truck.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Trevor W. Vaughn, 23, of Windthorst, Texas, was flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in serious condition with head, leg and internal trunk injuries.

Trevor Vaughn was driving a Chevrolet pickup westbound on Northeast Meers Porter Hill Road shortly before 2 p.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Northeast 135th Street and collided with a Dodge pickup driven by Richard C. Vaugh, 72, of Fletcher, Trooper Morgan Harp reported. Trevor Vaughn was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected about 10 feet from his truck due to the impact.