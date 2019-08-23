Dinos invade Discovery Outpost in Medicine Park

Dinosaurs are taking over Medicine Park this week — or at least the craft tables at Discovery Outpost.

The children’s book and toy store will host its latest Funventure class for ages 7 and older, with a dinosaur theme. The class is from 10 to 11 a.m. today and Saturday.

Attendees will learn all about dinosaurs and craft a 3D dino from a wooden puzzle kit, which they can take home. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend the class or drop their child off for a kid-free hour. Registration and a $10 pre-payment are requested.

For owners Luke and Angela Barrett, leading children’s classes comes naturally.

“We are both former teachers, we love teaching,” Angela said.

The pair has taught in Oklahoma City and Florida, but decided they wanted to settle in a smaller community to raise their four daughters.

“Everything fell into place for us to move to Medicine Park,” Angela said. “We love it here.”