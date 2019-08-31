Despite rain, the dairy cow show goes on at Fletcher Fairgrounds

The rain didn’t seem to dampen 6-year-old Natalie Bohl’s spirits Friday morning as she led her calf around the Fletcher Fairgrounds’ covered show barn, her small, pink boots digging into the dirt as she used her body weight to guide the animal, her face staunch in focused determination.

Nearby, her grandfather, Steve Hayes, looked on proudly, not taking his eyes off Bohl’s movements as he spoke.

“We try to get them started with activities young,” Hayes said of teaching his children, and now grandchildren, how to care for and show dairy cows.

“The more activities they can do, the better. I think it keeps them out of trouble,” Hayes said with a knowing grin.

Youths of all ages gathered at the Fletcher Fairgrounds to show their dairy cows as part of the annual Fletcher Free Fair.

Fletcher High School student Jaidyn Peters, 16, announced each participant as they stepped up for a chance to show off their animals.