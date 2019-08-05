Defiant walker arrested Sunday for crossing I-44 on foot

Why did the woman get arrested for crossing the road?

After claiming to have some hearing loss and a lack of respect for police authority, she found out when she was arrested Sunday for defying orders to not walk across the interstate.

Lawton Police Sgt. Alicia Redding reported traveling southbound on Interstate 44 at Rogers Lane shortly after 12:30 p.m. when she was a woman walking along the shoulder of the interstate and appeared to be about to cross the roadway. Redding used her PA system to tell the woman she’s not allowed to cross there and to walk across Rogers Lane. The woman turned, looked at the officer, and then continued toward the interstate.

Redding reported seeing the woman run across Interstate 44 and nearly get hit by a car before getting to the median. She then ran across the rest of the roadway, causing traffic to slow down for her, the report states. Redding exited at Rogers Lane and tried to make contact with the woman, but she continued to ignore the officer.