Deadly Cache shooting under investigation

A Friday morning incident has led to Cache’s third shooting death this year and the local department is joined by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations (OSBI) for an investigation.

The OSBI identified Nathan Morrow, 26, as the victim of the shooting.

The investigation began around 5 a.m. after emergency responders were called to a home in Pecan Valley, west of Lawton, regarding an 18-year-old woman reported to have been stabbed in the head while in Cache. Police Chief Donna Kimmel later clarified the woman had been pistol whipped and is not suffering life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement was called soon after to a Cache apartment complex in the 500 block Oak Street regarding an altercation involving multiple people, according to the OSBI. The altercation led to the shooting of Morrow, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cache Police were first assisted by the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol before the OSBI was requested to assist the investigation.