Day of the Cowboy’ event will spotlight legacy of bison

It might be the cowboy’s day, but this year, it’s the bison’s time to shine.

Chisholm Trail Heritage Center and Garis Gallery of the American West will host its ninth annual National Day of the Cowboy Saturday, with a theme celebrating the legacy of the bison on the trail. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and all activities will be indoors at the center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan.

For Heritage Center Executive Director Stacy Cramer Moore, National Day of the Cowboy is one of the busiest — and most exciting — days of the year.

“It’s a time to take a step back and take a look at the cowboy and agriculture legacy in the Western U.S.,” she said.

This year’s bison theme was inspired by the nationally touring exhibit entitled “Bison: Ancient. Massive. Wild.” The exhibit has been on display at the Heritage Center since May, and “explores the significance of the bison from pre-history, to their relationship with the Plains Indians, near extinction, and current iconic status,” according to the center’s website. Saturday will be one of the last days it will be on display in Duncan.

For those who’ve never visited the Heritage Center, National Day of the Cowboy is the perfect opportunity to check out its multiple theaters, exhibits and art gallery, said Toni Hopper, public relations and marketing coordinator.