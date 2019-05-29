Cyril woman jailed for robbery

A 46-year-old Cyril woman is in jail on $100,000 bond after she was accused of a convenience store robbery by knifepoint netting under $167.

Rocky Jockel Blackwell made her initial appearance Friday in Caddo County District Court where she received felony charges of first-degree robbery and assault and battery upon a peace officer, as well as a misdemeanor count of public intoxication, court records indicate. The robbery charge is punishable by no less than 10 years in prison.

Blackwell is accused of robbing the Cyril Dollar General Store at knifepoint last Thursday.

According to the court affidavit, Cyril Police Chief Jay Huff was called to the store, 103 W. Nebraska, shortly after 3:15 p.m. and he spoke with the clerk. The clerk said Blackwell had just left the store and fled on foot. Huff said he saw Blackwell’s dog tied to the side of the store, along with a black suitcase. A manhunt was called out to area law enforcement for her.