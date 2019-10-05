Crawds ‘n Rods brings hot food, hot cars to Elgin Saturday

ELGIN — Prepare to enjoy hot food and hot cars for a great cause this weekend in Elgin.

The town’s volunteer fire department will host the 16th annual Elgin Crawds ‘n Rods festival all day Saturday at the fairgrounds. Chief Mike Baker said the event has continually grown from humble beginnings to Southwest Oklahoma’s favorite car show and crawfish boil. This year promises to have plenty of fun and food.

“Everything kicks off Saturday morning with live music all day,” Baker said. “We’ll have a bunch of vendors of all types — even food vendors. Of course, we’ve got the car show, burnout contest and poker run too.”

Car show registration will begin first thing in the morning for $25 per entry. This year’s show will feature 29 classes. The cars will be parked in the field next to the fairgrounds allowing for plenty of space for everyone to admire some of the hottest rides in Southwest Oklahoma.