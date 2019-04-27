County, wind farm reach agreement on taxes

An agreement between Comanche County and Blue Canyon Wind Farm will release $1.2 million in taxes to the county and local school districts.

Comanche County Assessor Grant Edwards and taxpayers Blue Canyon Windpower LLC and Blue Canyon Windpower V LLC announced Friday that they have entered into an agreement to resolve a multiyear dispute over the county’s ad valorem tax assessments of Blue Canyon’s wind farm equipment, said Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka.

The agreement resolves tax litigation pending in the District Court of Comanche County over tax assessments issued in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, and establishes an agreed-upon valuation methodology for future years’ tax assessments.

Cabelka said that, as a result of the agreement, more than $1.2 million in taxes that were paid under protest will be released to Comanche County and local school districts for immediate use. The remaining taxes previously paid under protest will be refunded to the taxpayers. The parties expect the funds to be disbursed within 30 days.