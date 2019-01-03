County first graders share love of Dr. Seuss with free books

FLETCHER — First graders at Fletcher Elementary School set aside their green eggs and ham, overlooked the fox in socks and celebrated a wacky Wednesday with Dr. Seuss and a member of the Friends of the Elgin Community Library.

The students were treated to a fun afternoon with Debbie Thomason, who handed out a free copy of “I’m Not Going to Get Up Today” to each individual to celebrate Read Across America and Dr. Seuss’ birthday. It’s a program that the Friends of the Elgin Community Library have committed to for several years in order to introduce more students to reading.

“We go out to Sterling, Fletcher and Elgin to all 235 first graders each year,” Thomason said. “We tell them about the library and how, even when school is out, they can come and check out a book and enjoy it. And to show them what we’re about, we give each of them a free Dr. Seuss book.”

After passing the books out, Thomason gathered all of the students around her and read along with them. They read the story of a boy who decided to sleep with his pillow and warm bed — even as police, neighbors, the news media and even the Marines cannot wake him. The students were certainly glad they got out of bed Wednesday to receive their free book — even if it’s not one one of the more famous Dr. Seuss books.