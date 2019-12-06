Cotton County sheriff, undersheriff petitioned for removal from office

A petition filed Monday seeks the removal of the Cotton County sheriff from office.

A suspension hearing has been scheduled for Friday morning.

The petition/application for the removal of Kent Simpson as Cotton County sheriff was filed by the District Attorney’s office for the board of Cotton County Commissioners. Interim Sheriff Tim King was installed into the post Monday afternoon.

Simpson is accused of willfully and habitually, “with bad or evil purpose,” neglecting duties, including not filing paperwork, and in being “inexcusably reckless” with willful maladministration of his administrative duties, according to the court filing. He also is accused of failing to properly train the employees.

Undersheriff/Jail Administrator Bobby Sparks also is named among the allegations for impropriety.