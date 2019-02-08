Cotton County sheriff faces new allegations

The Cotton County Board of Commissioners amended its application to remove the county’s embattled sheriff Wednesday with new allegations of misconduct and impropriety.

The allegations claim that Sheriff Kent Simpson did “knowingly, willfully, and unlawfully commit misconduct in office.”

Submitted by the District Attorney’s Office, the new claims reiterate the original allegations of misconduct and negligence from the June 10 petition that resulted in his suspension from office. They are buttressed with new claims, to include providing his son and another man shelter from arrest despite outstanding arrest warrants and for providing a jail inmate access to Simpson’s wife’s medication.

Among the new allegations:

•Between May 13 and 22, Simpson is alleged to have allowed a man with a felony Cotton County warrant for unauthorized use of motor vehicle stay at Simpson’s rent home located in the county and to keep a stolen vehicle while at the home.

•Between August 2018 and Jan. 10, Simpson is accused of refusing to allow police to arrest his son, Travis Simpson, 40, despite him having five outstanding felony county warrants. The son was staying at his father’s property. He also is accused of refusing to aid a deputy in making the Jan. 10 arrest of Travis Simpson.

Once Travis Simpson was arrested and in jail, Sheriff Simpson is accused of allowing two women to have unsupervised visits with his son, causing him to be moved out of his jail’s custody and to the Comanche County Detention Center.