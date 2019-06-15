Cotton County Sheriff contests petition for his removal

WALTERS — Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson appeared in court Friday with his lawyer to formally contest a petition filed this week to remove him from his law enforcement post.

Simpson, with his legal counsel Austin Walters, and Assistant District Attorneys Taren Lord-Halverson and David Waley faced Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan in the Cotton County Courtroom at 10 a.m. for the suspension hearing. In less than 10 minutes the session was over.

“Actually, it’s not a hearing,” Flanagan announced, “it’s an opportunity for the defendant to state his case.”

Walters said Simpson is contesting the petition for his removal and asked for “sufficient time to file a written response” to the allegations.” Flanagan recognized his objection to the petition gave him 10 business days to file his response. No objection was made regarding Flanagan overseeing the case.

Lord-Halverson said the State was in agreement but also added that “the petition may be amended as the investigation continues.”

With the hearing adjourned, Simpson declined to comment on the matter, deferring to Walters who, in turn, said “no comment.”

The petition for Simpsons removal followed a vote of the Cotton County Commissioners Monday morning. The district attorney’s office filed the petition shortly after.

According to the petition/application for Simpson’s removal as sheriff. He is accused of willfully and habitually, “with bad or evil purpose,” neglecting duties, including not filing paperwork, and in being “inexcusably reckless” with willful maladministration of his administrative duties, according to the court filing. He also is accused of failing to properly train the employees.