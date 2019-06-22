Cotton Blossom brings wine, gifts to Marlow community

MARLOW — A new Stephens County winery brings the tastes of the world’s grapes to Southwest Oklahoma.

Ryan Bell and wife Meagan opened Cotton Blossom Winery in April in downtown Marlow. At first glance, the quaint, unassuming winery can be hard to miss — nestled along on Broadway just off Main Street. But in the two months since opening, it’s already become a very popular destination for everyone from wine enthusiasts to individuals interested in whetting their taste buds for the first time.

“We were nervous at first before we had our grand opening,” Bell said. “It’s a small town. It’s kind of conservative. We didn’t really know what to expect. We had some friends who were very on board, but we knew friends couldn’t keep the doors open by themselves. We’ve had a great, great reception from the community.”

Before Cotton Blossom Winery was ever an idea, Bell was in search of a new hobby. He described himself as the type of guy who can’t sit still — who must be always doing something or conceiving new ideas. On what he described as a “whim,” he decided he wanted to make his own wine. So he sought out a teacher in Oklahoma City.

“She helped teach me, mentor me and show me the ropes in wine making,” Bell said. “I bought my first set of equipment and my first set of ingredients. I made my first batch — a batch of moscato wine. I still have one bottle left from the first batch I ever made. To this day, it’s still my favorite.”

There was a chance the whole endeavor could blow up in his face. Wine making is a difficult task and involves a lot of time and a lot of patience.