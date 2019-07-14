Comanche Nation Casino hosts blood drive, back-to-school supply drive

The Comanche Nation Casino is continuing its community support through the summer with a pair of worthwhile offerings.

The casino parking lot, 402 SE Interstate Drive, will work as a makeshift blood donation station Tuesday when the Oklahoma Blood Institute Bloodmobile will be on site to conduct a blood drive. From 1 to 6 p.m., blood donors can show up and help fill the institute’s stores of blood.

“This will be a good way to partner with this important organization and help them with supplies of life-saving blood of all types,” said Sally Hollingsworth, Comanche Nation Casino marketing manager.

Donors will receive a summer vibes t-shirt as well as choice of tickets for free entry to any of these venues: Frontier City, Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park or the Oklahoma Science Museum.

In another summer community effort, giving allows casino gamers the opportunity to receive in return.