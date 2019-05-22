Comanche man killed in wreck

A 27-year-old Comanche man died Tuesday morning following a wreck with a garbage truck 7 miles east of Walters.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that H.D. Smith died from massive internal injuries at the scene of the wreck on Oklahoma 53 near Cotton County Road 2690. His body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s for autopsy.

The wreck happened shortly after 8 a.m. when the garbage truck that was going northbound on County Road 2690 stopped at Oklahoma 53 to turn eastbound. Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported the driver, Donald I. Mouser, 30, of Marlow, made an improper right turn into the westbound lane and struck Smith’s Nissan Sentra. The collision sent the much smaller car into a counter-clockwise spin into the westbound lane, pinning Smith for about 2½ hours before he was freed by Walters firefighters using the Hurst Tool.