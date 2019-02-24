Cole said it's too early to worry about construction targets

U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole said it is too early to speculate on what construction projects could be affected if President Donald Trump’s proclamation of a national emergency actually takes funding from the military.

Those funds were one of three areas identified as potential revenue sources as the nation’s leaders react to Trump’s proclamation of a national emergency, the president’s way to securing funding to build a wall on the nation’s southern border with Mexico. While there has been speculation on specific military construction projects that could be affected — including facilities at Altus Air Force Base and Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City to support the KC-46A tanker — Cole said the Pentagon hasn’t even begun to draft the project list.

And, he also has doubts about the success of plans by House Democrats to field a resolution that would block Trump’s emergency declaration. House members unveiled that resolution Friday and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would vote on it Tuesday.

Cole, acknowledging the resolution probably will pass the Democratically-controlled House, said it is more difficult to predict what will happen in the Senate. If four Republican senators break ranks and vote with Democrats, that will produce a resolution to challenge the president’s action. But, if the resolution attracts only three Republicans, that would mean a tie and the vice president would break that tie.