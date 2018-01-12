Classic competitors rack up quadruple points at show

Exhibitors travel from near and far for the chance of earning quadruple points on the show cattle they bring to the Wichita Mountains Classic Steer & Heifer Show this weekend.

In one convenient location they can enter each animal in four different show rings, Ring A and Ring B both today and Sunday. The exhibitors have to pay entry fees, but anyone can come and watch for free inside the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan Road. Judging starts at 8 a.m. in Ring A and 9 a.m. in Ring B both days.

Tristen Chapman and her older brother Lane come from nearby Cache, and they plan to take full advantage of the four-show opportunity. The points they accumulate during show season will earn them money they can use to pay for feed and the purchase of their animals.