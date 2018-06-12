Claremore man charged with murder, arson in stepfather’s death

ANADARKO — A 35-year-old Carnegie man keeps fighting authority and, for the moment, authority wins.

Bond for Erick Lee Nimsey, 35, Carnegie, was denied after he was charged in the Caddo County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery upon a police officer, records indicate. He faces up to 5 years is convicted of this count.

Nimsey is accused of hitting a detention officer with a food tray during an attempted escape from the Caddo County jail.